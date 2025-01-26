BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - January 26 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
36 views • 7 months ago

January 26, 2025

rt.com


Donald Trump confirms he's freezing US foreign aid. Previous reports suggested the move will last for the next three months, with two countries - Israel and Egypt - exempt from the measures. Israel releases 200 prisoners following the return of four female IDF soldiers held by Hamas as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement. A Palestinian, now at liberty, speaks to RT about his time behind bars. Indonesia's President thanks India for supporting the country's bid to join BRICS, as the nation of 280 million people becomes the bloc's latest permanent member. Polling stations open their doors to Belarusian voters, as they choose the country's next president. But before any ballots are cast, Western media has jumped to call the vote fraudulent.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

