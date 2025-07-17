BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Slovakia’s Fico says 'UNABLE to veto' 18th EU anti-Russian sanctions package
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 2 months ago

Slovakia’s Fico says 'UNABLE to veto' 18th EU anti-Russian sanctions package

'Obvious that EU mood against Russia so crazy that proposal will pass, even if everyone in Europe were to DIE of hunger and cold'

Adds he’ll still vote against proposal, and continue to fight against EU’s war on Russian gas.

More:  Continuing to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia would be a counterproductive decision, said Fico.

According to him, this could already jeopardize Slovakia's interests. Previously, Bratislava blocked them four times.

As the prime minister noted, this step does not change the fact that Slovakia will never support the proposal to stop Russian gas supplies after January 1, 2028.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy