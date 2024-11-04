BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Football Feat. Raiders @ Bengals Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
17 views • 7 months ago

Presented on US Sports by Coachtube.

Featured course:

Important Additions to Technique & New Pass Pro Concepts

by Jim McNally

https://bit.ly/48EtrQ3

One of the masters of offensive line play shares new ideas on the game in this course.

Jim McNally has been an offensive line coach for decades and has seen firsthand how the game has evolved over the years and in this course he's sharing that knowledge with you.

This course covers

- Techniques for hat placement

- Footwork on the lateral shuffle

- Reaching an extra wide defender

- And more!

Book this course today!

https://bit.ly/48EtrQ3


Video credit:

NFL

Be the ultimate insider with the official app of the NFL --- your one-stop for NFL football.

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3YnJ2yX

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4fwqGm3


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
footballrocksportsbasketballbaseballussportsnetworkussportsradio
