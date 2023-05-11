© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gofwicac2
05/10/2023【HappyBirthdayToMilesGuo】Mr. Miles Guo: This is my first birthday without my father and mother, and I’m celebrating it here in prison, right opposite the Statue of Liberty.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/10/2023【遥祝七哥生日快乐】郭文贵先生：这是我今年第一个没有父亲，没有母亲的生日, 就呆在监狱过，还在自由女神的正对面。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平