American Expat Murdered in Ecuador Home Invasion! by Retire Early Life
NJT Report
NJT Report
38 views • 06/08/2023

American Expat Murdered in Ecuador in Home Invasion in Popular Tourist Town!00:00 Intro - Source article on the expat murder below.
00:47 Twitter opts out of disinformation agreement
01:32 Sanfran Mayor Now wants to fund the police
02:42 Where to retire on practically no money
03:50 American expat murdered during home invasion
05:15 Crime in Latin America
07:08 Argentina-Poverty-Inflation-Bitcoin
10:12 RAM exploiting poor countries as cheapest to retire

American expat murdered in Home Invasion - https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/american-expat-shot-dead-her-185536360.html

Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

BLOG: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Join Our Free retire earlier retire better Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791893957843581

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/
Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

Keywords
current eventscrime wavecartel violencecrime in ecuadorecuador gangsvilcabamba ecuador
