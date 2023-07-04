BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
123 views • 07/04/2023

Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVIDLessons Learned from the Pandemic.


Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist

Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician

Kirk & Kim Milhoan, MDs, Maui COVID Doctors, Cardiology/Functional Med


These doctors will be speaking at the historic Iao Theater in Wailuku, Maui, July 11 @ 6pm to 9pm.


Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!


Tickets are $20. Order Tickets Today at:

https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org


Sponsored by:

Childrens Health Defense, Hawaii Chapter


Co-sponsored by:

https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org

