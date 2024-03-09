Glenn Beck's NUCLEAR Response to Biden's State of the Union

Glenn Beck





March 8, 2024





President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union Address was infuriating for countless reasons. He lied to the American people about illegal immigration and the border, January 6th, IVF, the economy, inflation, Trump and COVID, and practically everything else he talked about. He also had the gall to chastise the Supreme Court for UPHOLDING the Constitution! At the end of BlazeTV's State of the Union Roast, Glenn goes nuclear on Biden’s lies, and in the end, there was only one thing Glenn could say to sum up how he felt ...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MF3Sh1cmD8E