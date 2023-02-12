FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 77:5-9, Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230211

Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 77:5-9

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230211

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)





O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the substitutionary death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins and redeem me.

My Glorious and Heavenly Father:

5 I have considered the days of old, the years of ancient times.

6 I call to remembrance my song in the night; I meditate within my heart, and my spirit makes diligent search.

7 Will You, my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD who PROVIDES cast off forever? And will You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY be favorable no more?

8 My EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, have Your Mercy and Loving-kindness ceased forever? Have Your Promises ended forevermore?

9 My JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD our SANCTIFIER, have You deliberately abandoned or forgotten to be Gracious? Have You in anger shut up Your Tender Mercies? No, never! Because of the new Covenant that Your Begotten SON, our Blessed Redeemer and LORD Jesus Christ established with Your Saints at Calvary! Selah - [pause, and calmly think of that]!

Thank You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS for Your daily Spiritual Health, Life, and Mercy. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 77:5-9, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).