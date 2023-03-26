Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 1: Gary Rutherford

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Local ministry leader Gary Rutherford joins me to discuss toxic masculinity, (is it real?) being warriors in Christ, and how we build those warriors to face today's challenges against a hostile Civil Government.
Gary is a well tenured minister of The Word in adult education, urban ministry Celebrate Recovery, and ministering to men in his local community.
Celebrate Recovery at UALC in Upper Arlington, Ohio: https://wearefesta.org/ualc-celebrate-recovery/
Get in touch with Gary: [email protected]
