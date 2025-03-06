BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Syria: Naval Command facility in Latakia reportedly under the control of Syria's "Coastal Resistance" forces.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 6 months ago

Naval Command facility in Latakia reportedly under the control of Syria's "Coastal Resistance" forces

An hour or so before this video, this memo from Islamic Council of Power – Latakia Governorate stated:

Alawites call for Russian intervention in Latakia:

Statement Issued by the Islamic Council of Power in Latakia Governorate

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

In light of the prevailing circumstances affecting our beloved Syria and the continued grave violations suffered by the Syrian people in general, and the Alawite community in particular, the Islamic Council of Power in Latakia Governorate addresses this statement to local and international public opinion.

Firstly, we strongly condemn the crimes and violations committed by armed factions and security forces against the Alawite community. These actions are characterized by injustice and aggression and violate the most basic human rights.

Secondly, we appeal to the Russian leadership to intervene immediately and justly to protect the Syrian people, especially the Alawite community, from the threat of genocide practiced by armed organizations, which endanger the security and stability of Syria as a whole.

Thirdly, we hold the international community fully responsible for protecting the citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic. We call for serious and immediate steps to halt these violations and ensure fair trials for all those who have committed war crimes against the Syrian people, regardless of their affiliation or timing.

Fourthly, we emphasize the importance of national unity and joint efforts among all components of the Syrian people to achieve peace and justice, and to build a better future for Syria, free from violence and extremism.

May Allah protect Syria and its people and restore peace and security to all its lands.

Latakia, 16/05/2025 (Islamic Calendar: 16/09/1447)

Mountains of Al-Muallimin

Islamic Council of Power – Latakia Governorate

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy