Human hybridization program.
A sure sign of the end of days is when the fallen angels mixed human DNA with demonic DNA thousands of years ago where God wiped out the corrupted planet in the flood. In 2022 Gensix productions discovered ancient artifacts buried in Mexico showing objects depicting the fallen angels manipulating human DNA thousands of years ago. Then Doctor David Jacobs extensive research and interaction with 'alien' abduction victims, who are involved in a modern day manipulation of human DNA with demonic entity DNA for a great revealing in the next few years, Satan's standing army, this time the world will be burned up. Repent, brothers & sisters, ask GOD to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

