02 What Is Truth? Can The Bible Be Trusted by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

In this episode we will discuss the facts pertaining to the credibility of the bible, be it historical, archeological, prophetic or simply logical evidence. Throughout the ages, the bible has been preserved and safeguarded to allow the light of Christ to permeate through darkness and transform us into His image.