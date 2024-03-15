Biden’s State of the Union a ‘hyper-partisan campaign speech’

The Australian Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says Americans saw Biden’s State of the Union as a “hyper-partisan campaign speech”. Only 33 per cent of voters believe Joe Biden’s State of the Union positively impacted their view of the president, whereas 28 per cent said it had a negative impact on their view of him. “It certainly a very low bar that he managed to actually say all of the words properly … he did get a big tick for that,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host James Morrow. “It was a hyper-partisan campaign speech. “They probably wonder why is this campaign speech given so much attention … when it could’ve been given anywhere. “The State of the Union speech was meant to be something to kind of reach across the aisle and actually talk about the serious problems the US faced in a bipartisan manner, but it’s certainly not the case anymore – that speech was just an attack on Republicans and Donald Trump.”







