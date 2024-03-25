BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Snowmobiling March 25, 2024
Log Cabin Homestead
Log Cabin Homestead
40 views • 03/25/2024

We got very little snow during the 23/24 winter season and never got the sleds going when it did snow because my dad was ill most of the winter and we needed to be on call to help with him at a moments notice so just never got around to it.

Daughter got this short video of my wife and I taking a joy ride in the 8 inches of wet snow we got yesterday and today. We sure did need the moisture, this helps!

Still have a lot of availability at the log cabin for April, so if you've been thinking about staying this is a great time as we are running a special for the entire month. Book your stay today at https://www.vrbo.com/338940


https://logcabinhomestead.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381

https://logcabinhomestead.wordpress.com

Keywords
homesteadingnorthwoodswisconsinairbnbvrbofarm vacationeagle riversugar camp
