⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation and artillery have repelled seven attacks and counter-attacks of assault groups of AFU 57th motorised infantry and 32nd mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two pickups, three U.S.-made M777 artillery systems, two D-30 artillery guns, as well as one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have liberated Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and taken more advantageous lines and positions.

The 79th Air Assault Brigade and the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU have been hit near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, four motor vehicles, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line by strikes at manpower and hardware of 23rd mechanised, 71st, 143rd infantry brigades of the AFU near Keramik and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

11 counter-attacks of AFU 24th, 47th mechanised, 3rd, and 78th assault brigades have been repelled close to Kirovo, Leninskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Orlovka, and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 380 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and 13 motor vehicles.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units have taken more advantageous positions and hit manpower and hardware of the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Staromayorskoye and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

One attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 58th Mechanised Infantry Brigade has been repelled near Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 145 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on 117th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU near Rabotino, Kamenskoye, and Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 gun.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated one ammunition depot of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade, as well as one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS vehicle. In addition, clusters of AFU manpower and hardware have been eliminated in 132 areas.

▫️Air defence systems have shot down 11 MLRS projectiles: HIMARS, Grad, and Vampire projectiles, as well as one Tochka-U tactical missile during the day.

In addition, 146 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down, including near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Zelenopolye, Aleksandrovka, Kodema (Donetsk People's Republic), Mirnoye, Vishnyovoye, Shevchenkovo, Konskiye Razdory, and Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye region), and Rybalche (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 15,226 unmanned aerial vehicles, 484 air defence missile systems, 15,438 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,238 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,378 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,658 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.