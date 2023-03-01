Mass Protests In Europe Against Ukraine War - Critical Mass?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Streamed on: Feb 27, 12:00 pm EST
Following the Washington, DC antiwar rally last week, similar - and much larger - protests are breaking out in London, Berlin, Paris and across European capitals. New opinion polls in Germany show that most oppose more German involvement in Ukraine. Is the tide turning? Also today, David Stockman writes on Biden's desire for nine more Ukraines! Finally: What did the "experts" get right about Covid?