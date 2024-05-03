The People vs. the Swamp LIVE Election 2024 Focus Group with Glenn Beck Glenn TV Ep 352

Glenn Beck





May 1, 2024





Our college campuses are on fire, turning into anti-Semitic, radical Islamist breeding grounds. Our economy is in shambles, with Americans suffering more and more each day. We’re facing a potential World War III, and our borders are WIDE OPEN, driving national security concerns with illegal immigration. And yet, the leaders in Washington, D.C. — Democrats AND Republicans — keep spending and edging us closer to war with Russia and Iran, all while sticking their fingers in their ears. With the 2024 presidential election just six months away, it’s way past time for elected representatives to LISTEN to the people. Glenn is joined by a live studio audience ready to speak out about the issues that matter most to them going into November. For some, the financial pressures from inflation are driving them to make business and family decisions they never saw coming. For others, they live in fear that their constitutional rights (freedom of religion, right to own guns, free speech) will be ripped away. But Glenn encourages the audience to not give up. “We are at a tipping point and really close to winning.” This is the conversation Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and every member of Congress NEED to hear.





