"🔴DR LEE MERRITT LIVE w/ Christopher Key! - HEAR THE TRUTH"

"Hey guys, it’s Christopher Key, and I’ve got a MUST-WATCH interview for you today. I sat down with the brilliant Dr. Lee Merritt—a real surgeon, not one of those pharmaceutical puppets—and we went deep.
We’re exposing the lies behind bird flu, COVID, PCR tests, and the satanic agenda that’s poisoning our people and trying to enslave our farmers. You’ll hear the truth about chlorine dioxide, nicotine, parasites, and why viruses might not even be real. That’s right—not real. This one will blow your mind.
I need you to watch it, share it, and comment below. The truth is under attack—and you are the resistance. Don’t believe me. Don’t even believe Dr. Merritt. TEST AND PROVE ALL THINGS.
#BirdFluHoax #ChristIsKey #MedicalTruthRevealed
