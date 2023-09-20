It's always been infection by injection!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The jabs have always killed some vulnerable population:
- targeted Blacks, Gays, Hispanics
- targeted doctors & nurses, killed my colleagues!
It's all in our book Ending Plague: https://tinyurl.com/EndingPlagueTheBook
Not Another Shot!
Full Interview: https://rumble.com/v3j43pc-south-africa-forced-to-reveal-pfizer-covid-contract-they-knew-shots-could-c.html