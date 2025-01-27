God’s Recipe for Excellent Health Requires Returning to Our Ancient Roots - Annette Reeder





The foods mentioned in the Bible are so much more than simple embellishments to the story. Food in scripture is there to point people in the direction of caring for their bodies the way God intended. This particular area of food study is the passion of Annette Reeder, also known as The Biblical Nutritionist. Annette is the author of The Seven Foods of the Promised Land, and loves sharing about getting back to our ancient roots of God-designed healthy nutrition by eating foods that are as close to their original design as possible. She discusses the importance of original wheat and barley, as well as foods like dates, pomegranates, and olives. Everything God created is good, and so we should stay away from foods that have been humanly corrupted, changed, and chemical-laden.









TAKEAWAYS





Nothing in biology makes sense except in view of creation





Try to eat foods that are as close to the original source as possible, without genetic manipulation





Learn how to make your own bread





God designed certain foods to do certain things to heal and aid the human body naturally









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Bible Diet video: https://bit.ly/4h9fFIe

Biblical Wellness Retreat: https://thebiblicalnutritionist.com/reclaim/





🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNETTE REEDER

Website: https://thebiblicalnutritionist.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBiblicalNutritionist/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebiblicalnutritionist/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thebiblicalnutritionist

Podcast: https://bit.ly/40xxgUM





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/