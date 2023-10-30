Israeli ground invasion on Beit Lahia repulsed by Brigade Al-Qassam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Palestinian fighters of Al Qassam Brigade broke up Israeli ground invasion on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and forced it to retreat back north. With sniper, mortar, anti-tank, rocket and suicide drone operations, Al-Qassam destroyed a number of vehicles killing a number of enemy soldiers, although Zionist attack was assisted by air strikes.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY