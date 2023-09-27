BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia issues list of ‘friendly states’ allowed to trade on Forex market
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
101 views • 09/27/2023

RT


Sep 27, 2023


The Russian government has issued a list of ‘friendly and neutral countries,’ which banks and brokers will be allowed to trade with on the Russian currency and derivatives market.


The document lists over 30 nations – both allies and countries with a neutral stance towards Russia – as well as those that have abstained from Western sanctions. The move will ease settlements in national currencies, contributing to a further reduction in the use of the US dollar in international trade.


We spoke to commodity and FX analyst Lukman Leong who says that the dominance of the US dollar could soon come to an end as more countries switch to their national currencies in international settlements.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lbmjs-russia-issues-list-of-friendly-states-allowed-to-trade-on-forex-market.html

