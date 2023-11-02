Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Calls: Israel Readies GENOCIDE & SLAUGHTER In Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rhetoric coming from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the same talking points Americans have heard for 20 years to justify the war on terror.
Writer of the Anti-NeoCon Report Ryan Dawson joins Stew to talk about how Zionists are justifying the genocide of Palestinian children.
Israel’s blockade of information is over as graphic photos and videos of bombed buildings and dead civilians are flooding the internet.