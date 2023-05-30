Sin & Suffering

Philip Woodley returns with another topical and practical sermon for those suffering, not realising that God could be calling them to repentance and a new life in Him. The Bible tells us that our lives will be full of trouble due to sin. But we often stray from God and bring trouble upon ourselves. Sin is the direct cause of all suffering. Sin brings suffering, and repentance overcomes suffering. Philip Woodley also looks forward to the new Heaven and Earth, where no more suffering will occur.

Scriptures used: Psalm 32, 51, Genesis 1, 2, 3, 4, 38:6-7,10, Revelation 20, 21, 22, Romans 1, 3:24-26, Numbers 16, Acts 5, 12:21-23, 1 Corinthians 11:28-30, 2 Corinthians 4:17, 1 Thessalonians 4:13.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 28th May 2023.

Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

www.Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter. Key Light: Aputure Light Storm 60x with Aputure Light Dome Mini II.

