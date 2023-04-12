The Soul Net: The "Grid in the Sky"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People everywhere are seeing a grid-like pattern in the sky.
It looks intelligently designed and not natural, which is why people are noticing it.
There is evidence that points to this grid being a Frequency Fence ( Force Field) that surrounds the planet.
This video covers different theories & the evidence that supports the existence of this Frequency Fence.
Most importantly though, we find out what the purpose of this Frequency Fence is.