Katt and the Occult: Pt 4.5 Sataus Illumitus - The Ultimate Katt Decode and Beyond
“Katt and The Occult” is a five part series that Decodes all of the hints Katt Willams has given us in his public appearances. The information learned in this series is extraordinary and has been confirmed accurate.
00:02:48 – Illuminati Masked Parties
Douglas Corrado's Story
7 Sins
“Woah Vicky” Victoria Rose waldrip
Terrance Crews
Kevin hart - “ate white babies with lettuce”
00:22:44 – Pizza and Pedophile Symbols
Liz Crokin on Pizza gate
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Anniston and Selena Gomez, etc on Pizza
Machine gun kelly Pedo Music video
00:33:38 – Quick Celebrity Illuminati compilation
Spirit cooking, Katt Williams
00:38:44 – Rituals and Entities
Capturing AI - Mission impossible
Capturing the Angel of death in a Alchemical Circle in Sandman series on netflix
00:51:29 – MK Ultra in movies / History
Zoolander 1 and 2
Will Ferrell in the Adult swim child trafficking clown skit
Pedophile code word “pasta” and puttanesca
01:06:05 – Will Ferrell Exposed
Dress ritual - Actual ritual
Child trafficking clown show
01:15:29 – Child trafficking and MK Ultra
Saturday night live Human Trafficking Pizza skit
Ritual Killer with Morgan Freeman
01:25:50 – Nazi Occult - Michael Aquino
Nazis stole the swastika - Esoteric Buddhists
Marine Stargate Portal Whistle blower - HAARP Portals
Hellboy 1 - Nazis Occult
01:41:25 – MK Ultra in movies / History Continued
Argylle - MK Ultra
American Ultra - MK Ultra
LSD Experiments from the CIA (MK ULTRA)
01:51:13 – Water Bombs
Fluoride, Soy and Gay bombs
01:58:42 – MK Ultra in movies / History Continued
They have a get out of jail free card
02:04:12 – Pedophilia Agenda vs Transgender Agenda
Transgender History in the Talmud
Schools teaching Pedophilia history
MAP pedophile flag
02:18:52 – Porn is a weapon
Jewish Rabbi
Porn literacy
Kanye west
02:25:40 – Transgender as a social contagion
Dr phil – Trend in schools
De-transitioners
Biggie smalls