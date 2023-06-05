© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk: “It Was Still the Right Move to Acquire Twitter, Even at the Outrageously High Price”
“Pretty much all of the social media companies and the search companies were acting in unison. So, where do you find the truth if everyone is in lockstep with a lie?”
Retweet: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1665502871318609922?s=20