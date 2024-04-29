BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flat Earth Debate: Witsit vs Harrison at INFOWARS
Infowarior
Infowarior
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 12 months ago

Donate to the stream here: https://ko-fi.com/witsit


Stay up-to-date with all of Witsit's content: https://witsitgetsit.com/


Follow Witsit on X: / witsitgetsit


Witsit's Links: https://lhub.to/witsit


Become a member of the Miswits: https://members.miswits.com/




Uncensored content:


Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/WitsitGetsIt


Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/witsitgetsit




Support Witsit on Locals: https://witsitgetsit.locals.com/




Get your blends, access to the community fast, and exclusive merchandise here: https://aethericstate.com/




In a world where the weak find contentment in the consensus of ignorance.. think for yourself. On this channel we break through the barriers of propaganda in pursuit of the truth. Enjoy.




To Support:


$WitsitGetsIt on Cash App


[email protected] on PayPal


Patreon.com/witsitgetsit on Patreon




Contact:


[email protected]


Telegram @witsit

Keywords
earthflatearthflatwitsitgetsit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy