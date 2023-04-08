BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Daily Scripture (1 Corinthians 2:8) Passover Part 2
Daily Bread And Water
Daily Bread And Water
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 04/08/2023

Bread & Water is essential for life. In both the physical (our body's need for food to survive) & in the spiritual (our spiritual need for Jesus to survive). So if you hunger & thirst for righteousness, please join us. We give you an #appetizer w/ a #VerseOfTheDay (#BibleVerse) from The #Bible #everyday.



Want to know more about us?


Our Belief PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-ZOhC8LOMi_AMnb6B2dg3GDAmyqbNvCe/view?usp=sharing


Our Mission PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RqZG5yUjZrUiN2Ho3GYcZcvGX6ivo4gb/view?usp=sharing


LINKS TO FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyBreadWater

Harpazo Club - https://www.harpazo.club/-DailyBreadWater

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-2443214

Telegram - https://t.me/DailyBreadWater

Twitter - https://twitter.com/DailyBreadWater

Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/dailybreadwater

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@DailyBreadWater



Want to know how to read The Bible for yourself?


View our How To Read The Bible PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gz3wAzc8e9x0A_oqcdH0-sv2shpkvo2A/view?usp=sharing


Here is Websites to read the Bible

https://www.biblegateway.com

http://biblehub.com

http://www.biblestudytools.com

http://www.openbible.info


You can also read The Bible on your smart phone, tablet, computer. Anything with an Android, Apple, Amazon app store.

Or Listen to Word Of Promise Audio Bible via our YouTube Playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbEYnPuLvEeX4X_t53zp0oIG


Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, Verses Per Chapter

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing



Want to know how to Be Saved?


View our How To Be Saved PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing


Here's a PDF of the "ABC's Of Salvation"

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KShAjmiVI8YHawDXpMf1t9ajl2ji2uuP/view?usp=sharing



Do you need prayer or have praise report?


To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment or message on one of our Social Media pages


Here's a PDF of our prayer or have praise report page

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lUNtZTLK1cSi-iKRumXTLXW9Ols74EgR/view?usp=sharing




#Amen, #antichrist, #Apocalypse, #Appetizer, #beastsystem, #Believe, #Bible, #BibleProphecy, #BibleStudy, #BibleVerse, #BibleVerseOfTheDay, #Blessed, #Blood, #Bread, #BreadOfLife, #Cast, #Christ, #Christian, #Christianity, #Church, #Cross, #Daily, #Debut, #EndTimes, #Everyday, #Facebook, #FacebookLIVE, #Faith, #God, #GodIsGood, #GodsWord, #Gospel, #Grace, #Heaven, #Heal, #HolyGhost, #HolySpirit, #Hope, #Imminent, #Inspiration, #Israel, #Jesus, #JesusIsComing, #JesusIsComingSoon, #JesusIsLord, #JesusLovesYou, #JesusIsKing, #JesusSaves, #LastDays, #Life, #LIVE, #LIVEStream, #LivingWater, #Lord, #Lost, #LostLovedOnes, #Love, #Maranatha, #MarkOfTheBeast, #Mercy, #Microsoft, #Motivation, #Office, #Paradise, #Peace, #PowerPoint, #Praise, #PraiseReport, #Pray, #Prayer, #Presentation, #Prophecy, #Quotes, #Rapture, #RaptureReady, #Repent, #Request, #Restream, #Revelation, #Rumble, #Salvation, #ScreenCast, #Scripture, #SecondComing, #Slide, #SlideShow, #SocialMedia, #Soon, #SpiritualWarfare, #Stream, #StreamCast, #StreamYard, #Sunday, #Testimony, #Testimonies, #Thankful, #Tribulation, #Truth, #Twitter, #Verse, #VerseOfTheDay, #Video, #VideoPad, #Vimeo, #Water, #WakeUp, #WordOfGod, #Worship, #Yeshua, #YouTube, #YouTubeLIVE,

Keywords
raptureresurrectionpassover
