Storming the Town of Qabatiya

This morning, the occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, surrounded the town, raided several homes, and arrested 15 citizens. The storming continued for 9 hours, and clashes took place between the resistance fighters in the town and the occupation soldiers.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 10/01/2025
