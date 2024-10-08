Russia Su-27 Scared F-16 Pilot Half To Death By Harshly Intercepting His Fighter Over The Baltic Sea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Recently, footage of Russian fighter jets has been increasingly appearing on the Web. In these frames, it is clearly visible how Russian warplanes quite successfully intercept NATO fighter jets. Today's video was also no exception. Today's video shows the moment when the Danish Air Force F-16 tried to approach the aircraft of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation over the Baltic Sea. However, unfortunately for the Danish pilot, things didn't go as planned...................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/