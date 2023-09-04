DOUBLETHINK OF THE DEATH GODS



For those who still have churchianity-conditioned friends that label us as "negative" when we, out of a genuine love for them, merely try to show them the truth of what is really happening in our world, I offer one of our DVD exclusives from 2015.

In sympathy to a suffering soul like ourselves who commented on yesterday's upload that his family calls him "negative", this video, with a powerful movie clip near the end to drive its message home, will cause even the least such narrative-conditioned heart to reconsider the way they've been trained to fall under the spell of doublethink, where in their minds, being a caring good samaritan, is now "negative" somehow.

A VERY helpful video to show people that they've been trained by the "Morlochs" of our own time (hint hint) to be complacent in order to let the evil tunnel dwellers of the world run us over.





The DVD contains this video plus the whole original 1960 movie with occasional sub-captions to show all the clever foretelling future intentions of the movie's creators as well for those who would like the DVD. Let us know via email at

[email protected] if you'd like one sent to you (don't forget to include your mailing address, and they are sent at no cost to you).





Blessings to all who are being both "good samaritans" and responsible watchmen on the wall with us!

-dwaine





And thanks again, Samm for your voice overs 🤗





