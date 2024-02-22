What The WEF Has Planned in 2024 In Terrify You!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organization for public–private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Canton of Geneva, Switzerland. It was founded on 24 January 1971 by (((German))) engineer Klaus Schwab.
Thanks to:
https://www.youtube.com/@-anonymous
https://www.youtube.com/@TruthstreamMedia
Mirrored - Inner Vision