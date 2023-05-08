Tom Renz | Our Corrupt Political Process

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The legislative process is an interesting one. Sweetheart deals and hidden donations are what make the political world go around. I would literally need to write a book to cover even a small fraction of the ways this is done. Please go read my recent substack where I go into a deep dive on how controversial bills are dealt with, (https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/how-politics-really-work). #Corruption #Politics #Activisim #Lawfare #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow