[Sep 23, 2021] #24 This False Earth with Dave Weiss from The Flat Earth Podcast (full show) [False Reality Check]

https://rokfin.com/post/54417/24--This-False-Earth-with-Dave-Weiss-from-The-Flat-Earth-Podcast

ROKFIN VIDEOS ARE RELEASED EARLY AND PREMIUM FOR 30 DAYS, THEN OPENED UP FOR FREE. YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST AT ANY OF THE LINKS BELOW

Welcome to False Reality Check, a podcast hosted by a husband and wife. Featured in this podcast are episodes diving into deep topics like consciousness, spirituality, the nature of reality, society, culture, personal growth and others.





If you're interested in unique perspectives and raw, uncensored discussion with real free-thinking individuals, this is the right podcast for you. We don't tell you what you want to hear, we tell you what you need to hear.





We’re joined by Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast, someone we would consider to be a prominent voice in the flat earth community. Dave brings to us some common sense perspective and easily observable experimentation in order to make the case that this realm is not what it seems. We also get into some music picks that Dave brings to the table.





A Little Help From Our Friends: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6ZmZkmCPQWUS1M8FWUm4eE?si=fff212262d184dd0

SOCIAL - Please consider following us on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frcpod

Instagram: https://instagram.com/frcpod

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/falserealitycheck

Flote: https://flote.app/user/falserealitycheck

Gab: https://gab.com/falserealitycheck

Email: frcpodcast (at) protonmail (dot) com

Closing Music: Mezhdunami - Uncut gems





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv





MEDIA INQUIRES: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/ If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education