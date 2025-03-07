📝PSYOPS in Syria in 2025: Notes in the Margins📝

And the most unpleasant thing is that this is how natural selection looks right now: while initiative groups tried to revolt, the rest took up the favorite Syrian position of "it's not my problem", staying in their homes and hoping for the awareness of the current regime in Damascus.

▶️ The result on the video: several dozen people are simply executed.

❗️That's why we say that you can't be bigger Syrians than the Syrians themselves.

If the Alawites in the general mass don't turn on the understanding of what future awaits them if not only the initiative groups, but all the Alawite minority don't realize what is really happening, the future of this minority will be like in the video.

Woe to the vanquished.

We can state that the one who organized the current events in Syria (we, to be honest, still do not believe in the reality of what is happening on the ground) has managed to pull off an operation of the century, so to speak.

🔻 Watch the hands:

🖍They gave Julani a reason to finish off the counter-revolutionaries and tighten the screws on the coast. Julani also has a reason to finish off the remaining disgruntled elements.

🚩 They are trying to set up Russia in the most delicious way. The audio message directly states that if they hold out for 24 hours, Russia will provide full support, so any means are good - including suicide bombers (sic!)

Some congressman has even gotten angry at Russia right away.

🏳️ A fantastic option to drag all the dissenters onto the streets so that the entire bandit underground and Assad's loyalists expose themselves.

❗️And most importantly - ALL THE GOYIM-DEPENDENT DEGENERATES are spouting nonsense about the revival of Syria, thereby increasing the scale of the ongoing chaos.

In the comments, they are asking what he is wrong about.

We respond: Everything.

We respond: Everything.

🖍 The Druze, Christians, and Kurds have many options. And not all of them are negative. The Alawites will be greatly reduced in number as a result of the turmoil, but they have a chance to survive. As an ethno-confessional group - definitely.

🚩 There is no one to support an Alawite uprising.

➡️ Israel acts only in its own interests and in the best case will minimally support the initiatives of the Druze, but only where there is a common border. And even that is not a fact, because propaganda is one thing, and the relationships among the Druze of Israel, the Golan, and Suwayda are three huge differences.

➡️ Saudi Arabia consistently drowned out Asad, including because he is an Alawite infidel, not to mention a bunch of other reasons. The existence of the Alawites does not concern them.

➡️ The US will not get involved in Syria for the sake of the Alawites, they are already sitting in Transeufrates with the Kurds and have no worries. And they have sent huge shipments of bombs and other cargo to Israel.

➡️ The chance for Israel to increase its territories has been there for a long time, and they are successfully implementing it. The fact that they are cutting down Alawites 200 km away - they don't care, they will just applaud. Maybe they'll do a couple of air strikes in support of HTS - like during the conflict in the Hermel region of Lebanon.

🏳️ And Russia now has no side. We cannot be bigger Syrians than the Syrians themselves. Although they are VERY STRONGLY trying to make us a party to the conflict RIGHT NOW.

Adding Saud Arabia memo:

Saudi Arabia unsurprisingly condemns the Alawite uprising in Syria while expressing support for Al-Julani's gangs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation of the crimes committed by lawless groups in the Syrian Arab Republic and their targeting of security forces. The Kingdom reaffirms its support for the Syrian government in its efforts to maintain security, stability, and civil peace.



