The Russian Air Force’s Old Su-27 Fighters Had A Lucky War. But Now It's Over
22 views • 04/08/2024

US Military News


Apr 8, 2024


For weeks, the Russian Air Force's aging Su-27 fighters have been the unexpected stars of the conflict in Ukraine. Their remarkable performance has defied expectations and garnered attention worldwide. But all streaks eventually come to an end, and for the Su-27s, that moment arrived this week.


For customers who want to become our memberships, you can click this link: / @usmn

For those who are already subscribers, you can still enjoy our content as usual. Thank You


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAOliTP8lSE

russiaair forcewarus military newsoldukrainefightersluckysu-27
