The Russian Air Force’s Old Su-27 Fighters Had A Lucky War. But Now It's Over

US Military News
Apr 8, 2024
For weeks, the Russian Air Force's aging Su-27 fighters have been the unexpected stars of the conflict in Ukraine. Their remarkable performance has defied expectations and garnered attention worldwide. But all streaks eventually come to an end, and for the Su-27s, that moment arrived this week.
