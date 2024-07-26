BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blue Tooth Mac Address Phenomenon From Covid 19 Shots -Conversation with Dr. Pedro Chavez -EP 30
In this episode, I speak with Dr. Pedro Chavez, President of COMUSAV from Mexico. Dr Chavez explains his research of the MAC address phenomenon in the COVID19 vaccinated and the unvaccinated who received PCR swabs. He also documented the emission of MAC addresses from grave sites of the injected. His findings were shown in the documentary Bluetruth available here: https://comusav.com/bluetruth/. Dr. Chavez reveals his successes with Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) protocol, and we discuss how to incorporate EDTA , Vitamin C and some of my other treatments into the regimen.


https://www.comusav.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/18-NOV-2021_ENGLISH_COVID19_CDS_PROTOCOLS.pdf


Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/


Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/

vaccinemacchavezaddresscemetaryjabkalckercovidc19mihalcea
