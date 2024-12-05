BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Thyroid Conditions Are Rarely Fixed By Doctors
Healing the Body
Healing the BodyCheckmark Icon
1374 views • 6 months ago

Thyroid issues such as hypothyroid, hyperthyroid, Hashimoto's, and Graves disease are RARELY fixed by doctors because they don't know (or care) about the source and fixing it naturally. If you want to improve your thyroid health or to get off the medications, this is a must watch!

* If you want to fix your thyroid problems naturally, check out the THRIVE Academy and get a free program consult: https://healingthebody.ca/thrive-academy

* Get a variety of organic and lab-verified supplements from the Health Ranger Store, here: https://bit.ly/3gptg21

Keywords
radiationheavy metalshypothyroidthyroidstressvirusnascent iodineautoimmunesmokingmenopausehashimotoshyperthyroidthyroiditisiodine for thyroidnatural remedies for thyroidcures for hypothyroidbest foods for thyroidbest supplement for thyroidwhole food sources of iodinebody attacks itselfhow to get off thyroid medicationsarmour thyroid
