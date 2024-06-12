How to Lower Your Blood Pressure, Naturally!

High blood pressure (hypertension) puts you at risk for heart disease and stroke, which are both leading causes of death in the United States.

Are you experiencing high blood pressure or don’t like the side effects of your blood pressure medication? Would you like to explore a natural solution?

On this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze provides simple tips to lower blood pressure naturally! Discover simple lifestyle modifications and natural supplementation suggestions to help you maintain healthy blood pressure and reduce your risk of a future cardiovascular event.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!