While You Focus On The Pathetic Drone PSYOP - Drought And Engineered Weather At 10,000ft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dec 14 2024 - The worst snow conditions I have ever seen in my entire life..
If you want to support this channel
https://buymeacoffee.com/skymilitia307
https://paypal.me/MikeDeckerSkyMiliti...
email- [email protected]