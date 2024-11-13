BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disney in CRISIS: How the ACTIVIST Takeover BEGAN! | Midnight's Edge
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
0
35 views • 6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Disney in CRISIS: How the ACTIVIST Takeover BEGAN!

Publicado em YT, 24 de Dezembro de 2023

Créditos: Midnight's Edge

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hpnjMq4LzM


Descrição Original do Autor:


65 334 vues 24 déc. 2023 #Dune #Marvel #Pixar

#Dune #Pixar #Marvel


Bob Iger’s Disney is a mere shadow of the company Walt created a hundred years ago, as Elon Musk has been frequent to point out, and Nelson Peltz is determined to do something about. But how did this state of affairs begin?

In the aftermath of Wish, multiple Disney insiders reached out Film Threat to tell the story, which they duely documented.


Read The Disney Files over at Film Thread here:

https://filmthreat.com/features/the-d...


Follow @FilmThreat at Youtube:

   / @filmthreat


See our discussions with Chris Gore:

   • The Activist Takeover of Disney, feat...

   • Disney's TOXIC work environment, feat...

   • More Woke Madness in Disney Animation...


About Nelson Peltz:

   • Disney in PANIC and DESPERATE to save...


Buy our Merch:

https://mixedtees.com/MidnightsEdge


Please share, like, subscribe, and follow us on…

Facebook: Facebook.com/Groups/MidnightsEdge

Twitter: @Midnights_Edge


And support us here for cool extra features:

https://www.subscribestar.com/midnigh...

  / midnightsedge


We also welcome one-time Paypal donations at:

[email protected]


Send us stuff!

MIDNIGHT'S EDGE

(C/O Tom Connors)

PO Box 325

Hillsboro, WI 54634


ME Opening Vignette credits:

Visuals: Tomas Stavik - / tommygunfeth

Music: Doydank - / doydank


Music:

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...


FAIR USE NOTICE. Midnight's Edge videos might contain copyrighted material, the use of which may not always be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In such cases, the material is displayed for commentary and educational purposes. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this video for purposes of your own, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.

Keywords
feminismwokedisneybehaviorstaffme too movementbehind the scenesideologicalcancel culturepixarfilm threatjohn lasseterthe d-fileswork environment
