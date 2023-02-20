Dr. Andrew Kaufman Dismantles the COVID Narrative Using Evidence Based, Science Based Analysis

This is an interview released during the Vaccines Revealed 2023 series with Andrew Kaufman, M.D. psychiatrist. In the first part of the interview, Dr. Kaufman discusses his background beginning with his MIT engineering on to the present.



He is asked for his assessment on COVID and discusses a unique perspective that supports the fact that there was and still is no COVID virus (unlike many other doctors opposing the COVID shot)



He also details the invalidity of the test and both the physiological and psychological impacts of the mask mandates.

A refreshing, scientific and sober look at the COVID panic from a well-qualified professional who was forced to leave his position because he refused to wear a mask. Nice to hear from someone qualified willing to stand on principle, not personal gain.

Subscribe to this channel for more updates.

naturalandorganicsolutions.com