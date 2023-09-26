Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 September 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces near Krasnogorovka, Pervomayskoye, and Khimik (Donetsk People's Republic). During the day, over 310 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed or injured, as well as five tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles. In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks of AFU 71st Jaeger and 36th Airmobile brigades near Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region) were repelled by actions of the Russian Group of Forces units, air strikes and artillery fire. Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles have been neutralised. Also, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one D-30 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces units supported by aviation and artillery inflicted fire damage on the enemy near Berestovoye (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 50 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles have been neutralised. One Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns was eliminated. Moreover, two AFU field command posts were annihilated close to Seredina-Buda (Sumy region) and Kislovka (Kherson region).

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, three attacks launched by assault detachments of the 67th Mechanised Brigade and the 12th Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic) were repelled by professional efforts of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopter strikes, and artillery fire. In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

▫️ During the day, the enemy has lost more than 90 Ukrainian personnel killed and injured, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks. Also, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and one D-20 howitzer were hit during counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by helicopters and artillery inflicted fire damage on AFU units near Rovnopol and repelled one enemy attack close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's losses over the past 24 hours have amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 15 Ukrainian servicemen and ten motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day. In addition, a Ukrainian Anklav anti-UAV electronic warfare station was uncovered and destroyed near Dnepropetrovsk (Dnepropetrovsk region). An ammunition depot of the 124th Territorial Defence Brigade has been wiped out close to Kiselyovka (Kherson region).

▫️ Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated one MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force at the Kulbakino airfield near Kulbakino, Nikolayev region.

▫️ Air defence systems have shot down five HIMARS MLRS shells, one JDAM guided bombs, and one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile during the day. In addition, 57 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Artyomovsk, Spartak, Nevelskoye, Novopetrikovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Krynki, Kazachyi Lageri (Kherson region), Veliky Vyselok (Kharkov region), Tokmak and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 479 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,172 unmanned aerial vehicles, 438 air defence missile systems, 12,151 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,155 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,542 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,477 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.