Australia - Flat Earth

XandrewX





May 5, 2023





AN update on the Gleason Map (AE) and why the Gleason Map is the shape it is. Then quite possible proof that Australia size is correct on the AE map and wrong on all other projections.





ADDENDUM:

I made a couple of errors/mistakes that I want to make everyone aware of. It does not help the globe model though!. I would like to thank “+zele hy gain” for pointing that I did not finish the calculation for the train travel time. The actual transit time is 62.54 hours of travel time. After reviewing this error, I realized that I did not take into consideration that there are time zones to traverse. The actual travel time is 64.54 hours.





This means that the website is almost accurate at 65 hours. Now, if you divide 4352 km by 65 you get 66.9 km per hour...shocking!





Anyway, 64.54 hours multiplied by 85km per hour equals 5485 km





The length of that journey is 5485km (3408 miles) even longer than my initial calculations!





Also, I apologize for flip flopping the latitude and longitude terminology a couple of times, I know what I meant, but still came out backwards.





The interesting thing is that the shills have not brought that up, I wonder why?





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIQpZVOSwyqU/