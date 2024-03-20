© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The Great Imitator”: Joe Biden was Exposed as a Serial Liar Back in 1988
His entire life has been a fraud - he lied about his education, qualifications – he cheated during his examinations.
Biden plagiarized other politicians’ speeches and even when called out – continued to do so.
Will he steal another election?