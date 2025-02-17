BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AI TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
252 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 6 months ago

The targeted individuals program, which Tivon and Hope have had the great misfortune of enduring... and healing from, was a precursor to what the AI Assimilation is currently doing to the rest of the population. The AI assimilation is absolutely worse that the earlier tech that was used on individuals. It goes deeper into the very soul itself. Hope and Tivon speak with Todd Callendar of Vaxxchoice who are advocates of targeted individuals around the world bringing the most recent testimonies of AI targeting to light.


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v6i37ts-ai-development-digital-twins-stargate-and-the-threat-of-big-tech-with-hope-.html?e9s=src_v1_cw&playlist_id=watch-history

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/493/


The Bible Decode Substack by Sara Israel

https://substack.com/@bibledecode


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://ftwproject.com/ref/493


Join the 5G Lawsuit: https://projectarchimedes.org/

Keywords
hopegirlftwfixtheworld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy