If You Want to Give Better Apologies Follow These Steps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you struggle to resolve conflict with your apologies, read this! 👇
In this video, Marjorie Ingall and Susan McCarthy, the authors of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies, talk about their six-and-a-half-step formula for apologizing beautifully.
Apologizing is not always easy, but it is an IMPORTANT skill to have in personal and professional relationships.
According to the authors, a good apology is one where you make sure not just say sorry but to truly communicate that you understand the gravity of your error and are willing to make ammends. 🙌
They also emphasize that they most crucial step in clarifying misunderstandings and fixing relationships is to allow the other party to speak on how they feel. 🗣️
Do you agree with this six-and-a-half-step apology formula? Let me know in the comments!
To pick up a copy of Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies for yourself, click https://bit.ly/3lJ0LBH now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C