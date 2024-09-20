Trump Assassination Attempt: A Shocking Revelation About DJT’s Threat Level

* I don’t mean to discount the threat — but is it an encouraging sign if only 5 assassination teams remain?

* The cabal is so desperate, this might have been an open contract to all jackals worldwide (think John Wick).

* Have the last of the hunters become the hunted?





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show (20 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5foc3d-a-shocking-revelation-about-trumps-threat-level-ep.-2333-09202024.html