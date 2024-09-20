© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: A Shocking Revelation About DJT’s Threat Level
* I don’t mean to discount the threat — but is it an encouraging sign if only 5 assassination teams remain?
* The cabal is so desperate, this might have been an open contract to all jackals worldwide (think John Wick).
* Have the last of the hunters become the hunted?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (20 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5foc3d-a-shocking-revelation-about-trumps-threat-level-ep.-2333-09202024.html