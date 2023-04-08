X22 REPORT Ep. 3040b - [DS] Preparing To Remove [JB], Narrative Shift, The Path Forward Has Been Set

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3040b - April 7, 2023
[DS] Preparing To Remove [JB], Narrative Shift, The Path Forward Has Been Set
The [DS] is prepared to remove [JB], he is a liability and the fake news is now building the narrative . Trump set the path forward, he aloud the [DS] to indict him on the local level. Now the local prosecutors can go after the [DS] players, this is a game changer because a precedent has been set. The [DS] is now preparing a narrative shift because everything they tried hs failed, now they must take it to the physical level.
All source links to the report can be found on the www. x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^